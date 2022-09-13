Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 77,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,287. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.