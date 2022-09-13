Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

