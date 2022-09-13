Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. 1,071,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

