Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 26,411 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,411 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

GSY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,725. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

