Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,283. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

