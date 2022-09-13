Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 767 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.93. 27,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,724. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.12.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

