Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 79,641 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,641 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 6.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

