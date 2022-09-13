Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, reaching $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

