Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Position Lifted by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,958 shares during the quarter. Renalytix makes up about 0.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Renalytix worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Renalytix by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,820 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Renalytix from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 1,770.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix Plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
