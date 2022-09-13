Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 558,877 shares.The stock last traded at $16.86 and had previously closed at $17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 110,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,374,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

