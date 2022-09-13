Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $29.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

