Reviewing Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ashford currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and Juhl Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.14 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.80 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juhl Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ashford beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U. S. and Canada. The company operates its business through the following segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership and, Energy and Field services. The Renewable Energy Development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field services segment provides business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine and tower maintenance services. Juhl Energy was founded by Daniel J. Juhl and Mary Juhl on June 20, 2008 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN.

