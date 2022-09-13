Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) & Its Competitors

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicarious Surgical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 209 989 2152 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 138.36%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -233.63% -64.70% -17.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 22.55 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.93

Vicarious Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

