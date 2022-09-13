Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Shares Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 373.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,058 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 5,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

