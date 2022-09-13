Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

