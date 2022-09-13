Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 2.45% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 6,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

