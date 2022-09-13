Richmond Hill Investments LLC Has $19.65 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richmond Hill Investments LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,720 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 7.4% of Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richmond Hill Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $113.22. 168,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,786. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $185.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

