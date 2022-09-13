Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 6,300 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 443.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

