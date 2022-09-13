River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,822,406. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

