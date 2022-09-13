River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,133. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

