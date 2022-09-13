River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 168,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.