River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.44 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Trading Down 3.4 %

WRK traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 15,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

