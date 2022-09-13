River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 2,160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $4,624,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $134,028,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Walmart by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,049,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,224,000 after purchasing an additional 617,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. 74,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,327. The firm has a market cap of $371.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

