River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.74. 13,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,583. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

