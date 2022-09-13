River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 213,580 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,580 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,841,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,065 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 134,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Zynga by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 164,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zynga by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

