River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Western Union worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

