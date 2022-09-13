Rivulet Capital LLC Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rivulet Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108,400 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up 3.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

