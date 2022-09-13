Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 71,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 3.0% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Cameco worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ remained flat at $30.29 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 184,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,999. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 252.44 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

