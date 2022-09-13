Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 8.3%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 167,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 61,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Robex Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Get Robex Resources alerts:

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.36 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.