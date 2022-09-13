Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Lessened by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Stock Performance

Roche stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.19. 1,398,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,737. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Roche

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.