Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 14,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $268,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,330. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.