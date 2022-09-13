Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 2.24% of Accolade worth $26,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 440,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 977.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 434,898 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accolade Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,642. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.