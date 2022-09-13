Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 47,250 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $53,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Down 4.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DXCM stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. 17,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,940. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.