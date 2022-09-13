Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $17.25 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Dynavax Technologies worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

DVAX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 12,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

