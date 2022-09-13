Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Arvinas worth $30,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,166. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

