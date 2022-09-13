Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,156 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graphite Bio were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPH. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 311.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRPH shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:GRPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,311. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

