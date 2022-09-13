Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 489,322 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,322 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 5.19% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 615,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 544,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 229,001 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MREO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,924. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

