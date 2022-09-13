Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 5,900 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,246. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $59.26.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

