Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $76,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.