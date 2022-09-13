Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.77. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.