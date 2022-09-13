Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 66,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.1 %

GOOG stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 424,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,905,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

