Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. 6,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,825. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

