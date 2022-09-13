Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 793.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,651. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

