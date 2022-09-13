Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 15,050 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 347,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,068,884. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

