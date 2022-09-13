Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 267 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. 22,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

