Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 1.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,094. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

