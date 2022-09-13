Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $1,313,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

