Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) a C$10.00 Price Target

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPLF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

CPLF traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.41. 17,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,694. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.73 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.05 million and a PE ratio of -16.52.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

