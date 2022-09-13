Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.95. 78,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

