Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.92 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948,078 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,920,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,450. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.